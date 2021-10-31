David Eugene Berry

DAVID (DAVE) EUGENE BERRY, 88, Vero Beach, Florida passed away on October 27, 2021 at VNA Hospice House in Vero Beach, Florida of natural causes.
He is survived by his wife Patricia Pryor Berry, two daughters Wendal Berry and Leslie Berry Hartzell (Tim), and three grandchildren, Jamie, Casey, and Nate. The son of Delbert E. Berry and Elizabeth White Berry, David was born in Norfolk, Virginia on Dec. 6, 1932.
As a young barefooted boy, he sailed along Willoughby Spit on the Chesapeake Bay and was introduced to golf by his father, making lifelong friends caddying and helping his friends sail in races. He graduated from Granby High School in 1950, where he played football, baseball, and championship basketball with teammates who went on to play for Duke and coach at Maryland. He was voted most athletic in his class. He attended the College of William and Mary and then the University of Tennessee where he graduated in 1954. He served communications detail in the Army state-side at the Presidio and received training in Alaska. What began as setting up telephone polls for the Army turned into his life's work.
He met his bride of 63 years at the Kappa Alpha Lodge at William and Mary while enrolled in law school. Soon after, he began his career spanning 35 years at the Chesapeake and Potomac Telephone Company. He rose through the ranks, starting in door-to-door sales, landing in Regulatory and relocating to Richmond and then to Roanoke, Norfolk, Baltimore, District of Columbia and Charleston where he was promoted to President and CEO of Bell Atlantic of West Virginia.
In 1992, he and Patricia retired to the Grand Harbor community in Vero Beach, where they lived out their days, playing golf and being with dear friends and family. Dave loved to support local organic farmers and donate to causes that helped with education.
A celebration of his life will be held on Nov. 9 at a private venue. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a cause close to his heart, the Alzheimer's Association of IRC, 2300 Fifth Ave., Suite 15, Vero Beach, Florida 32960 or the VNA Hospice House, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, Florida 32960.