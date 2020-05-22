David Eugene Pullen II

DAVID EUGENE PULLEN II, 45, of Conneaut, Ohio, passed peacefully with family and friends at Norton Brownsboro Hospital on May 17, 2020, at 12:00 a.m. (00.001).

He was preceded in death by his father, David Eugen Pullen; grandparents, James and Lillie Roberts, and Lester and Onita Pullen; and aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

He was a devoted father, son, brother to his family and military. David was born in Cleveland, Ohio, at Grace Hospital on April 20, 1975, at 9:25 a.m. (19.25).

He is survived by mom, Mary M. Pullen; brother, Scott Pullen; sister, April M. Nagy; three children, Morgan Cottrill, Matthew Pullen and Elizabeth Pullen; nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles; military family at Fort Knox; and friends.

He served his country with honor's, respect, love and dedication.

A private family service 2 p.m. Saturday, May 23, at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, with burial following in James and Lily Roberts Cemetery, Bulger Road, Alkol, with military graveside rites performed by Daniel Boone VFW Post 5578 of Madison.

A private family visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, May 22, at the funeral home.

You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.

