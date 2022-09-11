DAVID F. "DAVEY" SHANNON 51 of Charleston entered into peace late last month at his Charleston apartment after struggling for many years with various illnesses, chiefly alcoholism and deep venous thrombosis.
Davey was saved and baptized at an early age as a member of Dry Branch Community Church and later attended Christ Temple Church in Huntington. He was a 1988 graduate of DuPont High School and attended WV State College majoring in communications, aspiring to be a weatherman. He was formerly employed by Kroger, Workforce WV, Amazon, PSI and various restaurants in the area as a cook. He was a lifetime member of Charleston Moose Lodge 1444 where he was a former officer, involved in numerous activities while developing many friendships. His wicked sense of humor, willingness to help in any way he could, and sweet disposition endeared him to many. His sense of humor and relationship with God along with many friends and family helped him through his numerous struggles. In the past, Davey enjoyed fishing and camping, cooking and hanging out with friends. He could always be found watching a Law & Order SVU marathon featuring his crush Mariska Hargitay.
Davey was predeceased by his much beloved Mother, Dora Jarrett Shannon, of Charleston; Father and stepmother, Paul and Pam Shannon of Charleston; Paternal Grandparents, Wesley and Pauline Shannon of Charleston and maternal grandparents, Shirley and Mary Alice Jarrett of Crown Hill, WV.
David is survived by sister, Angie (Bobby) Roach of Malden; brother, Paul Shannon of Washington, DC; brother, Wesley (Carrie) Shannon of Charleston; sister, Lisa (Chuck) Holstein of Geismar, LA; nephew, Brandon Roach of Arlington, VA; nephews and nieces, Lindsey, Michael, Laynee, Lylah and Layne Holstein of Geismar, LA.; several aunts, uncles and cousins. Best friends, Kim Priddy of Charleston and Leisa Wellington of Glasgow, WV. Special friend, Adam Mullins of Lexington, KY who he thought of as a son.
The family wishes to thank all of the numerous friends and family who have extended a helping hand, physical and monetary contributions and prayers throughout recent years. Your care and compassion did not go un-noticed.
Per Davey's wishes, he will be cremated and interred with his Mother at Montgomery Memorial Park in London, WV.