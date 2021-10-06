DAVID F. SMITH, 74, of St. Albans, passed away at his home on Saturday, October 2, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Wilma Smith; brother, Robert L. Smith and sister and brother-in-law, Sue and Virgil Brogan.
David was a graduate of Career Academy School of Dental Technology in Washington DC and retired a dental ceramist. He owned and operated Dental Ceramics Laboratory in St. Albans for over 50 years. He also served as pastor for several churches over several years throughout the Kanawha Valley.
To many he was known as their friend, confidante, cheerleader, pastor and surrogate father. He never knew a stranger, was always laughing, being silly with everyone he was around.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Wanda Smith; children, Missy Smith of Hurricane, Dr. Stacey Smith (Dr. Michael Noto) of Scott Depot, and Stuart Smith of Sod, Ben Smith of Winfield, Jennifer Meadows (Justin) of Culloden; granddaughters, Lilly Smith, Sophie Noto and Jenna Meadows.
The family has asked that you wear a mask and social distancing be observed throughout the visitation and services.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, October 7, 2021 Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with Dr. Donald W. Howard and Rev. Chuck Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Family will receive friends from 6 to 8:00 pm, Wednesday at the funeral home.