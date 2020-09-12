Essential reporting in volatile times.

DAVID FLOYD MATTHEWS, 79, of Foster, WV passed away September 5, 2020 at his home.

He was born April 14, 1941 and was a son of the late James Floyd and Daisy Elanor Hill Matthews. He was also preceded in death by a brother James Edward Matthews; and son-in-law William Cook.

He was a retired coal miner for Bethlehem Steel. He was a member of O'Dell Masonic Lodge, the Scottish Rite and the National Guard.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Jarrell Matthews; son, David V. (Deborah) Matthews; daughter, Margaret E. Cook; grandchildren, Jonathan (Tiffany) Matthews, Christopher Matthews, Emily Chapman, Allison Matthews, Jacob Cook, and Zachery Matthews; great-grandchildren, Chayce Booth and Hudson Matthews; sister, Pamela Pridemore; sister-in-law, Marcine Matthews; and a host of nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, September 13 at Memory Gardens, Madison with John Steele officiating.

Handley Funeral Home in Danville is assisting the family.

You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.