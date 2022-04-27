David G. Shields Apr 27, 2022 54 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DAVID G. SHIELDS, 68, of Sissonville, passed away April 13, 2022. Survived by threee children. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight Janet Rosalie (Melton) Purdy Blank Donald R. Womack Blank Dorothea "Dottie" Anderson Pamela J. Moore Evelyn Parsons Sally Jane “Sallee" Fluharty Helen Kelly Chapman Geraldine Wilson-Smith Blank Okey R. "Tippy" Shelton Alice Herring Barksdale Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: April 27, 2022 Daily Mail WV Kathleen M. Jacobs: Early lessons on writing New books by regional authors offer compelling stories, heartfelt themes Tamarack artists explore space in ‘The Fine Art Frontier’ Other Tamarack Marketplace juried exhibitions for 2022 WVU research suggests interrupting immune response improves multiple sclerosis outcomes