DAVID GLEN DuBOIS, 63, of Charlotte, NC, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer surrounded by loved ones. David was a remarkable son, brother, uncle, and friend.
David was born on June 11, 1958, in Charleston, WV, and graduated from Charleston Catholic High School. Following high school, while working full-time in the grocery store business in Charleston, David commuted to Montgomery, WV, to earn a bachelor's degree in business from WV Institute of Technology. After college, David moved to New Orleans, LA, to begin his 37-year career as a food sales agent. He settled in Charlotte, NC, working for Acosta Sales and Marketing and traveling the southeast to service schools, hospitals, military installations, and grocery stores on behalf of the food companies he represented. David was also a business owner in Charlotte, operating a floral shop and a cleaning business for over 10 years.
David is preceded in death by parents Kenneth and Georgene DuBois, and his sister, Cynthia DuBois Campise. He is survived by his long-time companion, Chet Calloway of Charlotte, NC; his brothers, Dr. K. Richard (Dick) DuBois II (Missy) of New Orleans, LA, and Jim DuBois (Amy) of Nashville, TN; his sisters, Julia Bruns (Mike) of Mesa, AZ, Martha Anderson (Bill) and Susan Allen (Charlie) of South Charleston, WV, Mary Caldwell (David) of Merritt Island, FL, Kelly Sadd (David) of Charleston, WV, and Jacqueline Kay of Atlanta, GA; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.
His siblings, extended family, and network of friends will remember David as fun-loving, caring, generous, and supportive. At work, David excelled at offering solutions to customers due to his wealth of experience and work ethic. David's customers considered him a trusted friend which is a relationship that takes years to develop.
More than anything, David loved his family. He was ever present to join in and host celebrations as well as to help loved ones through difficult times. For more than 15 years, David traveled monthly back to WV to care for his aging parents, managing their affairs and providing loving companionship. Before his parents were homebound, David took them on many memorable trips including to Ireland and on a Mediterranean cruise.
David enjoyed traveling and planning trips such as to Alaska, London, England, and Paris, France, and he loved the outdoors. Most recently, David began bicycling so that he could take along his dog, Hannah Belle, in a hitched trailer for her to enjoy the sights of Charlotte. David was a dog lover caring for the family dogs, Spot and Lindy, as he grew up, and for his own dogs, Lady, Maggie, and Hannah Belle, in his adult life.
The family held a private service followed by interment at the Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum, in Charleston, WV, on Saturday, April 16, 2022. In memory of David, the family suggests contributions be made to Hospice & Palliative Care, Charlotte Region (hpccr.org) or Lucky Labs Rescue of Charlotte, NC (luckylabsrescue.com).
Online condolences can be sent to barlowbonsall.com.