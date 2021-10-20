DAVID H. GARDNER, SR., 66 of Charleston, son of Charles R. Chuck" Gardner and Betty-Brown Lewis Gardner passed peacefully at home on October 15, 2021. David was preceded in death by his son, Charles Richard, siblings, Charles R "Bobby" Gardner, Jr., and Brown Lewis Gardner. He is survived by his loving wife Pam Thaxton Gardner, children David Harper Gardner, Jr (Jessica) and Kathryn Lynn Gardner Bradley (Andrew Hibbard) and their mother Paula Schoolcraft Gardner; sisters Elizabeth Gardner Pugh (Steve) and Margaret Gardner Grassey (Karen Murphey). The spirit of life continues in his grandchildren, the loves of his life--Charlie and Tommy (Harper and Jessica), Brooks, fondly known as "Baseball Bob" and Parker, also known as "Jr.Jr." (Katie and Andrew). From "Tuesdays-at-Poppy's" to "3-nekid boys in a wagon," all four are a force of nature and the loves of their Poppy's heart.
David started his career in the back-end of the Royal Crown Bottling plant at age 15 where he learned many critical life lessons, primarily of which was to pursue another line of work. Upon graduating from the University of Tennessee, David worked in the Corporate Trust department of then Kanawha Valley Bank. In 1980, David started what would become a 22-year career in the retail brokerage business starting with then Smith Barney Harris Upham in Charleston and ending as a Divisional President with Wachovia Securities. During his career, he continued his professional education at The Wharton School of Securities Industry.
In 2005, David founded SMART Consulting with business partner Brett Ginter in New York. The firm advised Wall Street banks and global financial services firms on best practices, risk mitigation and operational efficiencies. David was the lead business architect and strategist for the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation. In July, 2012, SMART Consulting was acquired by Collaborative Consulting in Boston, MA, a privately held business and technology consultancy, allowing David to return full-time back to Charleston.
In 2013, David joined Larry Pack and Steve White at Stonerise Healthcare as Chief Business Development Officer where David guided Stonerise's strategic growth to specifically execute on innovating post-acute integrated healthcare.
Over his career David served on multiple State Boards and Commissions including the West Virginia Investment Management Board, The West Virginia Lottery and the West Virginia Housing Development Authority.
David lived life to the fullest and LOVED LIFE. Well-traveled with a passionate personality his favorite description of himself was "You don't have to believe what I believe; you just have to believe I believe it"!
In remembrance and loving memory; Dick Stahura, Steve Cummings, Bob "Bubba" Straight, Tom Isaac, Bobby Gardner.
In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to WV Land Trust, P.O. Box 11823, Charleston, WV 25339-1823 or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
A private service to Honor the Life of David, will be held at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston. Those wishing to, may view the services via live stream by selecting the obituary and selecting the red "live stream" button below the photo, on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 12 noon.
A public celebration of David's life will be held from 2 to 5 p.m., Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Edgewood Country Club, Charleston.
Memories of David may be shared on line by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Arrangements are in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home.