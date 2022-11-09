David Hall Jackson Nov 9, 2022 57 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DAVID HALL JACKSON, 86, of Dunbar, WV passed away November 1, 2022. No service will be held per David's request.David is survived by his wife, Velma Jackson, daughter Roxana Hardwick, and grandson, Jordan Hardwick.Cooke Funeral Home & Crematorium, Nitro is assisting David's family and you may send condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags David Hall Jackson Jordan Hardwick Crematorium Nitro Condolence Roxana Hardwick Funeral Home Recommended for you Local Spotlight Charles Sampson Mooney Patricia Lynn “Pat” Milam Blank Karen V. Booker-Joyce Blank Walt Maxie Taylor Mary Lucille Taylor Blank Dotty Lou Hayes Blank Sherri Lynn Hayes Blank Hon. Sharon Mariett Mullens William Roger Dingess Blank Ronnie Call Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 9, 2022 Daily Mail WV Midwives making a comeback in rural communities Susan Johnson: Conscience and voting in the post-Roe age Local arts groups prepare for holiday shows River City Youth Ballet Ensemble to reprise 'The Snow Queen' at Culture Center Iconic photos from AP photographers to go on view at Huntington Museum of Art