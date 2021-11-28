David Harrison Webb Nov 28, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DAVID HARRISON WEBB, 74, of Belle passed away Friday, November 26, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston after a short illness. Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove is serving the Webb family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags David Harrison Webb Charleston Pass Away Camc Memorial Hospital Belle Illness Funeral Home Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Truman Warren King Michael Allen Moles Dennis L. Boyles Blank Joseph Henson Blank April Dillion Mary Ann (Murray) Strope Nial "Sonny" Davis Sheila Lynn Margolis Blank Phillip Eugene Stanley II Bobby Arnold Fizer Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 28, 2021 Daily Mail WV Visionary’s beat goes on at W. Va. steelpan drum company Marni Jameson: Ten ways to outsmart supply chain slowdowns New guidebook profiles nearly 600 Huntington artists Local artists' work featured in Juried Exhibition Kanawha City Lions sponsor school Peace Poster contests