DAVID HOWARD DAUGHERTY, 92, of Huntington, WV passed away peacefully at the Woodlands on May 9, 2021. David was born on April 20, 1929 to Duncan W. and Grace J. Daugherty and began what he regarded as a very blessed life filled with long-lasting friendships and accomplishments. He was a life-long member of First United Methodist Church, serving on the Administrative Board and as Chairman of the Board of Trustees. David graduated as Valedictorian of the class of 1947 of Huntington High School and was a member of the state champion track team under Coach Raymond McCoy. He served as the Student Body President, was elected Governor of American Legion Boys State, and was elected as the first Governor of Boys Nation in Washington, DC. He graduated from Marshall University where he served as Student Body President and was a member of Kappa Alpha Order. He served as his class Valedictorian at graduation, graduating Suma Cum Laude. He graduated from the University of Michigan Law School with a J.D. degree. He loved the practice of law and was fiercely dedicated to his clients. He served as President of the Cabell County Bar and the West Virginia State Bar and was a member of the American Bar Association. He was also a Fellow of the West Virginia Bar Foundation and the American Bar Association. He was devoted to our country. He entered the U.S. Army shortly after graduation from law school. His active service started at Fort Knox and he then had assignments in Korea and the Pentagon in the U.S. Judge Advocate General's Corps. He later served as a member of the Army Reserve and annually returned to active duty for service at the Pentagon and elsewhere, achieving the rank of Colonel. His community was always important to David. He served on the Huntington Board of Zoning Appeals and was Chairman of the Cabell County Library Board. He served as President of the Kiwanis Club of Huntington and President of the Marshall University Alumni Association. He was a member of City Club of Huntington.In addition to his parents, David was predeceased by his brothers Duncan W. Daugherty, Jr. and Boice Neal Daugherty, and his son James H. Daugherty. He is survived by his wife Patricia, their daughters Jane (Mark) Carter and Carolyn (David) Campbell and grandchildren David Carter, Michael (Emily) Campbell, Catherine Campbell and Kelli Campbell. He is also survived by sister-in-law Dorothy Daugherty. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 20, from Noon to 2 p.m. at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary with the funeral service commencing at 2 p.m. Entombment will follow at Woodmere Abbey of Remembrance. Visitors are asked to follow appropriate COVID-19 precautions and protocols. Condolences may be expressed through the Family Guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com. Memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church in Huntington or a charity of your choice.
