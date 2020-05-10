Rev. DAVID HOWARD MILLER, 70, of Dunbar, passed away in his sleep, at home, on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, after many years of struggling with complications from diabetes.
Despite the illness, David always remained upbeat and optimistic. He was a poster child for the saying, "When the going gets tough, the tough get going."
For many years, he owned his own computer company, Athena Consulting & Training, in Dunbar. He also served several churches in the area as a pastor throughout his life, always looking for unique ways to help people connect with the Word. His easy-going manner drew people to him and to the Lord. He was also an active member of Dunbar United Methodist Church.
David enjoyed sports, whether playing high school football for the Sissonville Indians, wrestling and tennis in college, or basketball in a church league. He also helped coach softball and volleyball at Charleston Catholic High School. In later years, he discovered golf. Even when he lost a leg to diabetes, David worked on his chipping and putting, hopeful that he could return to the golf course one day. He enjoyed genealogy and played a part in starting a genealogical society in Dunbar, helping others research their family's ancestry. David never met a stranger. He loved people. At Christmastime, his heart sparkled as he played the part of Santa Claus at churches and shopping centers.
David was born near Tuppers Creek in Sissonville, January 18, 1950, to the late Noble and Virena Lowe Miller. David was preceded in death by his brother, Ira Wesley "Speedy" Miller of Lawrenceburg, Ky.
David is survived by his wife, Maryrita; son, Luke; mother-in-law, Virginia Gross, all of Dunbar; daughter, Rachel of Charleston, S.C.; brother, Noble Miller and wife Debbie of Prosperity, S.C.; brother, Tom Miller and wife Janet of Fort Worth, Texas; sister-in-law, Charlotte Miller of Lawrenceburg, Ky.; sister, Marilyn Persinger and husband Dalmes of Scott Depot, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Because family and friends were so important to David, we ask that in lieu of flowers or donations, you instead use the money towards creating a happy memory with your loved ones.
We will gather to share memories of David at a later date due to the current health crisis.
Our family would like to extend a special thank you to the medical professionals who cared for him over the years. David always enjoyed kidding with them, and this interaction provided a bright spot in his sometimes frequent hospital and rehabilitation visits.
Please visit the website longfisherfuneralhome.com to send the family condolences or to sign the guest book.