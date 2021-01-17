DAVID JAY BEVEL, 69, of Clendenin went home to be with the Lord Wednesday January 13, 2021 at home after a short illness.
He was the son of the late James Paul Bevel.
Dave was a former employee of Elk Refinery and Pennzoil. He retired from Valley Bell and United Dairy. After retirement he loved the outdoors and especially Williams River.
He is survived by: wife, Connie J. Byrd Bevel; mother, Gladys Ermalea Fields Bevel; daughter, Christina Murdock and her husband Kevin; son, James D. "Jamie" Bevel; brothers, Larry (Janet( Bevel, Doug (Katherine) Bevel, Bob (Judy) Bevel and Tim Bevel; sister, Kathryn (Steve) Rhodes; grandchildren, Dylan (Jaycee) Murdock and McKenzie Murdock; and Many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Angie Chapman LPN at CAMC Memorial and to all the hospice nurse's that helped in the care of David.
The visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday January 17, 2021 at Matics Funeral Home Inc. in Clendenin. The funeral will immediately follow at the funeral home at 4 p.m., with Pastor Tobby Mitchell officiating. Burial will be in Bevel Cemetery Clendenin at a later date.
