David Johnson

DAVID LAWRENCE JOHNSON, 65 of Summersville died Thursday October 8, 2020 at his home.
He was the son of the late Merlin Hayes and Lula Marie Johnson Brouse and was born at Upper Glade March 25, 1955.
David was a retired coal miner and owner of Air Filter & Frame in Summersville. Before David left our world, he was known as a caring person; he looked out for his family and friends and was a wonderful father to his son Matt. His humor couldn't be matched and during his many years at Oneida Coal Company, he never missed an opportunity to play a joke or say something comical to his co-workers. Dave was a businessman and was proud to be part of the business community in Summersville. A talented man, we'll miss his full on energetic harmonica playing and the anitque cars he displayed. Dave also enjoyed the outdoors and on his last day on earth we saw him take a leisurely walk near the woods. We will never forget that smile he showed us when we sat in the field talking about our lives and sharing visions of the future.
David is preceded in death by one brother Johnny Johnson.
Surviving is his son Matthew Johnson of Summerville, his three brothers; Bill (Julie) of Charlottesville, VA., Kevin and Randall Johnson both of Summersville., his three sisters; Shirley Grose Micco, FL., Jeanie Johnson and Anne Johnson both of Summersville. His step-father Merle Brouse of Summersville; step-brother Dennis (Cathy) Brouse of Hephzibah, GA., two step-sisters Lorrie (Rich) Brouse-Piazza of Franklin, TN., Wendy (Mike) Campbell of Sherrard, IL., and several neices and nephews.
In keeping with his wishes, his body was cremated. Services will be held at a later date.
The waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville is in charge of arrangements.
E-Condolences: watersfuneralchapel@frontier.com.