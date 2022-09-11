DAVID K. WELCHER, SR., age 86, of Montgomery, West Virginia passed away from a long illness on September 8, 2022. He was born on October 13, 1936, in Kanawha County, West Virginia, and was the son of the late Clarence E. and Dorothy A. Welcher. He was also predeceased by his beloved wife, Mary Lou; his sister, Frances Casdorph; and his daughter-in-law, Katherine L. Welcher.
David Sr. was loved by his friends and family of Michigan and West Virginia. He was a self-taught pianist, guitarist, and mandolinist, and frequently played at his church and family gatherings. He enjoyed preparing marble and penny hunts during Fourth of July gatherings for all of the kids and grandkids. He retired from American Electric Power (Donald C. Cook nuclear plant) in Bridgeman, Michigan.
David Sr. served in the Blue Lodge, Royal Arch, Commandery, Scottish Right, Eastern Star, and Shriners, having obtained numerous awards and distinctions in the Masonic Lodge.
David Sr. leaves behind his loving daughter, Susan Welcher of Parkersburg, West Virginia; son, David K. Welcher II.; grandson, David K. Welcher III.; and great-grandson, Ethan; granddaughter, Kristen Alexander, and great-grandson, Wyatt of Aiken, South Carolina. David also leaves behind many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and their children and grandchildren.
David will forever be loved and missed by his friends and family.
Service will be at 2 p.m., on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Pastor Jim Smith officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Sunday.