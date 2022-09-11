Thank you for Reading.

David K. Welcher Sr.
DAVID K. WELCHER, SR., age 86, of Montgomery, West Virginia passed away from a long illness on September 8, 2022. He was born on October 13, 1936, in Kanawha County, West Virginia, and was the son of the late Clarence E. and Dorothy A. Welcher. He was also predeceased by his beloved wife, Mary Lou; his sister, Frances Casdorph; and his daughter-in-law, Katherine L. Welcher.

David Sr. was loved by his friends and family of Michigan and West Virginia. He was a self-taught pianist, guitarist, and mandolinist, and frequently played at his church and family gatherings. He enjoyed preparing marble and penny hunts during Fourth of July gatherings for all of the kids and grandkids. He retired from American Electric Power (Donald C. Cook nuclear plant) in Bridgeman, Michigan.

