DAVID "KEITH" VanBIBBER, of Sissonville, passed away on April 25, 2020, after a long illness.
He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and flying planes. He was a proud member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local #625.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Leawood and Opal VanBibber; his brothers, Gary VanBibber and Dale VanBibber; and sister, Ramona McClanahan.
Keith is survived by his wife, Alta VanBibber; sister, Diana Reed (Randolph); son, David VanBibber Jr., grandchildren Michael, Corey, Bailey, Whitney, great-grandson Noah; daughter, Louise Wallis (Joe), grandchildren Nathan, Trent, Kaitlyn, Brooklyn; son Larry Montgomery Jr., granddaughters Casey, Melissa; son, Allen VanBibber, grandchildren Jessica, Alec; daughter, Nora Shanklin (Herb), grandson Jacob; and daughter, Mindy Jones (Brian), grandsons Austin and Ethan.
There will be a graveside service for immediate family only, due to the current health situation.
The family request donations to Hospice or a favorite charity, in lieu of flowers.
Condolences may be sent to the family at longfisher funeralhome.com.