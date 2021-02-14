DAVID KENT HIGGINS, 72, of Charleston died in the early morning hours of Saturday, February 13, after a recurrence of cancer. The family is indebted to the caring people of HospiceCare of Kanawha County who made his last days comfortable.
Dave is survived by his wife, Patti Hamilton; brother the Rev. Kent Higgins (Gail); stepsons Derek, Wesley (Cassie), and Kyle (Brittany) Thomas; grandsons KJ, Ziggy, and Max Thomas and granddaughter Cecily Thomas; and nephews Michael (Jill) and Chris (Rochelle) Higgins. He was a valued member of the Hamilton family and will be missed by sisters-in-law DL and Jude Hamilton and brother-in-law Jay Hamilton, along with nieces Jade and Courtney Hamilton and Bailey Brooks.
Dave was an attorney, one of the founders of Robinson & McElwee PLLC, who spent his entire working career in Charleston. He grew up in Fayetteville, and graduated from Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Virginia, in 1966. After graduating from Washington & Lee University, Dave was drafted for Army service which included a tour in Vietnam. He received the Bronze Star Medal. Dave then returned to Lexington for law school.
In addition to his law practice, Dave served two terms on Charleston City Council from 2003 to 2011 where he was instrumental in working on city pensions, home rule, and many other initiatives. He was appointed to the House of Delegates on April 16, 2007 by then-Governor Joe Manchin and sworn in on April 18th in the House Chamber. He served in the 2nd Extraordinary session of 2007, the Regular Session of 2008 and the 1st and 2nd Extraordinary Sessions of 2008. He served on Banking and Insurance, Constitutional Revision, and Government Organization Committees and sponsored 23 bills, 4 of which were signed by the Governor and became law. He also was a sponsor of 43 resolutions and 16 of those were adopted by the Legislature.
While Dave was best known for his legal career, he was also known for his Mountaineer Chili, love of WVU games, "discerning" movie and series reviews, and willingness to help family and friends with wise and calm counsel.
In lieu of flowers or other remembrances, please honor Dave's memory through a contribution to the wonderful services of Hospice or to Manna Meal. A burial service will be planned for the spring at High Lawn Cemetery in Oak Hill.
"And in the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make."