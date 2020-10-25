DAVID KENT HOWINGTON, 71, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020.
He served his country in the United States Marine Corps. David loved the Lord and was a member of Haran Baptist Church. He touched many lives and was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. David had a great sense of humor.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Dolores Howington, and brother, Joe Howington.
David is survived by his wife, Patricia Howington of Roanoke, Va.; daughters, Kim Warren of Scott Depot, W.Va., Natatia DePaoli (Ryan) of Emerald Isle, N.C., Michelle Link of Roanoke, and Tabatha Stimeling (Steve) of Roanoke; grandchildren, Alex, Joshua, and Ryan Warren, Brett Dagenais Lewis (Marie), Shelton Link, Lexi Link Little (Derrick), Sydney Stimeling, and Teagan David Stimeling; great-granddaughter, Evie Warren; sister, Ruth McNally (Dan) of Pittsburgh, Pa.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 26 at Oakey's South Chapel with Pastor Mark Mitchell officiating. The service will be streamed live on Oakey's Funeral Service Facebook page.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.
