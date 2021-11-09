DAVID KINGSLEY HOFFMAN, 86, of South Charleston, passed away on Saturday November 6, 2021, long illness, which he battled like he did most things in life, with a quiet strength and little complaint.
David was born in 1935 in South Charleston, WV to Charlie and Aval Hoffman. After graduating from South Charleston High School, David graduated from Morris Harvey College, now the University of Charleston, where he secured a basketball scholarship. Upon graduating college, David went on to a successful career at Union Carbide, where he worked for over 30 years.
David was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church in South Charleston. David's lifelong passion was sports, where he continued to play basketball into his mid 40's in a Carbide basketball league and after retirement he played hundreds of rounds of golf, his favorite pastime.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Edith Jean Scott Hoffman, the obvious, love of his life and David's older sisters, Joan McNealy, and Gloria Griffith.
David is survived by his daughters, Beverly Allen of South Charleston, Bonnie Jones, (Don) of Columbus, OH and Karen Hoffman Barnes, (Craig) of South Charleston as well as his son Dave II, of St. Albans. David also leaves behind grandchildren, Stacey, Joseph, Anna, Joshua, and Davey III, as well as great grandchildren.
A graveside service to Honor the Life of David will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday November 13, at Cunningham Memorial Park with Rev. Sharon Gearing officiating. The funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 9:30 a.m.
The family will celebrate David's life with a gathering from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday November 12, at Snodgrass Funeral Home. For your safety and the safety of others please wear a mask while at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family wishes donations be made to Hubbard Hospice House West C/O HospiceCare at HospiceCareWV.org or 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25387-2536
Memories of David may be shared at Snodgrassfuneral.com under David's obituary listing. Snodgrass Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.