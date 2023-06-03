David L. Brannon Jun 3, 2023 52 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DAVID L. BRANNON, 87, of Clay passed away on Thursday, June 1, 2023. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 5, 2023, at Boggs Cemetery, Ivydale, WV. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Religion Recommended for you Local Spotlight Harold Ray Hackney Shaaran Jackson Burger David Keith Sowards Jr. Timothy (Tim) Jackson Barker Larry Allen Conard Lessie "Tot" Lawson Yvonne Carolyn Crouch Cheryl Lee Fizer Mahon Brett Darrell Patton Phyllis Jean Bailey Gibson Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV From print to podcast: Recording and recounting Fayette County murder mysteries Master Naturalists promote plant, wildlife education, preservation A novice bird-watcher takes to the woods Marmet native promotes outreach ministry through MMA matches Cross Lanes native publishing a 'mountaineer mystery' this spring