DAVID L. MURPHY, 81, of Elkview went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at his home with his wife by his side.
David retired from the West Virginia Department of Transportation as a Civil Engineer after many years of service. He attended New Creation Fellowship and Trinity Assembly. David loved the Lord and served any way he could. He enjoyed playing the drums, and spending time with his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents; Curtis W. Murphy, and Louise Shelly Murphy, as well as brother Charles Caruthers.
He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Kathy Murphy, son; David Shawn (Debbie) Murphy of Savannah, Ga., grandson; Alex Murphy. daughter; Sheryl Murphy Taylor of Birmingham, AL, granddaughter; Brittany Taylor, grandson; David Taylor, great-granddaughters; Anneliese Throgmorton, and Abigail Marsh, he is also survived by his sister; Mary Ann (Steven) Richardson of Thomasville, GA,
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at New Creation Fellowship in South Charleston with Pastor Lester Conn and Pastor Michael Angelona officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Memorial Park in South Charleston.
Visitation will be from 12 p.m./noon - 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at New Creation Fellowship.