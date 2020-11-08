David L. Waugh

DAVID L. "DOODAH" WAUGH, 73, of Charleston, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020.
He was born on July 25, 1947 in Charleston, to the late, Paul Waugh and Virginia Vaughn.
David retired after 42 years from the United States Postal Service, where he served as a letter carrier and in building maintenance. He was a member of the Kanawha Klowns. David was also a master electrician and enjoyed doing heating and air conditioning installation and repair on the side.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Luke Alexander Thompson.
David is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Gail Waugh; son, Paul Waugh II (Christina) of St. Albans; daughter, Courtney Ferrell of Charleston; granddaughters, Cailey Elizabeth Ferrell of Charleston, Arika Cheyenne Ferrell of St. Albans; grandsons, Kevin Austin Pumphrey of Salem, Jacob David Waugh of St. Albans; brother, Chester Franklin Waugh (Karen) of St. Albans; his "little sister" Debbie Skidmore of Poca; and niece, Sara Barefoot of Georgia.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 9, in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston with Pastor David Keeney officiating.
Due to Covid-19 guidelines the family requests that masks be worn and social distancing be observed during the service.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.