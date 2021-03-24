DAVID L. "REPETE" WITHROW 74, formally of Cedar Grove passed away Sunday March 21, 2021 at home after a short illness.
He was retired from Deepwater Public Service District. David was a US Army Veteran. He attended the Maple Fork Baptist Church. David was preceded in death by son David L. Withrow II. Parents Frank & Mable Withrow. Brothers Jake and Kenneth Withrow. Sisters, Patsy Estep and Mildred Quinn.
Surviving: His wife of 53 years Nancy J. Guest Withrow. sons, Eric Paul and his wife ReKai Withrow, Charles Michael and his wife Leslie Withrow, and James Brown. 9 Grandchildren. Brothers Paul "Pete" and Richard Withrow. Sister Brenda Schilling, and host of other family members and friends. A special thank you to ReKai Withrow, Dana Hambrick, and Amber Dobbins.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic Facial Coverings and Social Distancing are required at the Funeral Home and the Cemetery.
A Walk thru Visitation will be Friday March 26, 2021 from 1 to 1:45 p.m., at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel 600 Old Fort St. Cedar Grove.
Services will be Friday March 26, 2021 at 2 p.m., Montgomery at Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel London, WV. with Pastor Jim Bowyer officiating. Burial will follow in the Cemetery.
