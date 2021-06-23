DAVID LAWRENCE, 80, of South Charleston, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at his home. He was born July 20, 1940, in St. Albans, WV.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Arlene Prater Lawrence, daughter, Cathy Epperhart and brothers Rev. Jack Lawrence and Stanley "Hooker" Lawrence.
David is survived by his wife of 60 years, Betty Cunningham Lawrence, daughter Debbie Buscher (Tom), son Davey Lawrence (Kim) and son-in-law Tim Epperhart. Grandchildren Tommy Buscher (Caroline), Jon Buscher (Kait), April Spears (Brad), Adam Buscher, Megan Lawrence, Holly Buscher (Joey), Heidi Buscher, Emily Mullins (Seth), Matthew Lawrence and Sammy Buscher. Also his great grandchildren Noah, Grayson, Landon, Emma, Reagan, L.J., Luke, Bowen and Brooklyn.
David was a member of Abney Street Church of God. Prior to retiring from C&P Telephone Company in 1991, he served in the United States Air Force from 1957 to 1961.
Visitation will be from 12 Noon to 1 p.m., Friday June 25th, followed by a service honoring his life at 1 p.m. Both will be held at Abney Street Church of God in St. Albans, WV. Reverend Steve Hewitt will be officiating. Burial will be at Cunningham Memorial Cemetery in St. Albans, WV.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to the Abney Street Church of God, 617 Abney Street, St. Albans, WV 25177 or HospiceCare 1606 Kanawha Blvd., West Charleston, WV 25387-2536 in honor of David.
