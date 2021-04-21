DAVID LEE "BIG T" TUCKER, 73, of Glasgow passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021. He was born March 6, 1948 to loving parents, Ray and Abby Tucker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Tommy and infant son, William. David spent most of his life in the garage fixing, building, restoring or admiring the many cars and trucks he acquired over the years.
He will be dearly missed by his son, Kevin (Lora), daughter, Jennifer (Tom), grandchildren, Madeline, Elizabeth, and Tucker, and girlfriend, Donna Johnson. A socially distanced graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, April, 22nd at Montgomery Memorial Park, London with Pastor Gary Tucker officiating.
In lieu of flowers, consider making a contribution to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Society or Donate Life America.
