DAVID LEE BOSTIC, 78, went home to be with the Lord on December 21st, 2020 after a short illness. He is preceded in death by his parents Norma Lee and Stanley Bostic, his "sweetie" Ellen Ciambotti, and brothers Stan Bostic Jr. and Bobby Bostic. He leaves behind his two daughters Brittney Sproles (Danny) and Tracie Debord (Ronnie), grandchildren Gracie, Gavin and Ronnie, sister and brother in law and nephew Marty, Paul, and Mark Robinson, brother, sister in law, and niece Barry, Lesa, and Callen Bostic, nieces and nephews Steve, Scott, and Rik Bostic, Melissa Bostic Stewart and their families. He also leaves behind the Ciambotti's, Anna (Bill), Lorraine (Bill), and Diane, and their whole family. He also had many friends who stood by him through thick and thin, and have been a great comfort to him.
David was born on August 26th 1942 to Norma Lee and Stan Bostic on the west side of Charleston. He attended Stonewall Jackson High School (The West Side is the Best Side) and then West Virginia State College. He started his career with the Kanawha County Planning Commission right out of college and worked there until his retirement.
Dave enjoyed life. He loved to boat, and he often bragged that he had owned a boat since he was 14 years old. He spent many, many weekends on Summersville Lake with his family, and always had the sharpest boat on the water.. He met many lifelong friends camping and boating. Dave also loved to ride his Harley. He often went on poker runs and took trips up to Hawks Nest, stopped in to Pies and Pints for a cold one, and just enjoyed the ride. He also loved to hunt. He was always happiest in his tree stand, and loved his bird dog, Winston. They will definitely be together flushing out some quail right about now. He always looked forward to his very long standing hunting trips with Barry, Bobby, and "P". Dave also loved to hang out in his son-in-law's garage and go to his "Book Club" meetings at Los Agaves and have a Blue Moon. Most of all, Dave was a wonderful father who devoted his time and love to his daughters, and an equally incredible grandfather.
Dave will be missed by so many, but is now with Ellen, and is surely overjoyed to be with her again. Due to safety concerns, a memorial to honor Dave will be held at a later date.
Please leave condolences online at www.snodgrassfuneral.com. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.