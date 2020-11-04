DAVID LEE BURGESS, SR., 49, of Kistler, WV, departed this life on October 31, 2020, Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m., on Saturday, November 7 at Evans Funeral Home in Chapmanville. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens at Godby. Visitation will be held from 6 - 9 p.m., on Friday, November 6, 2020, and one hour prior to services Saturday at the funeral home. Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, WV, is in charge of the arrangements.
