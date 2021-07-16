DAVID LEE FULKS, 62, of Dunbar, WV, passed away July 11, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Hospital after a short illness.
He is survived by his wife, Rosemary Fulks; children, Jennifer and Coy Fulks of South Charleston; parents, Hubert and Doris Fulks of Dunbar; sister, Brenda (Tim) Cunningham of Dunbar; brother, Terry (Sonya) Fulks of Nitro and a host of family and friends.
David was a graduate of Dunbar High School and was a retired Fireman for the City of St. Albans.
A Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Roxalana Gospel Tabernacle, 2011 Roxalana Road, Dunbar. Visitation with family will be two hours prior to services at 11 a.m. Masks will be required.
Contributions honoring David's memory may be made to the Roxalana Gospel Tabernacle.
Cunningham Parker & Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com