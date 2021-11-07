Thank you for Reading.

David Lee Ingraham
SYSTEM

Another wonderful soul has been lost.

DAVID LEE INGRAHAM succumbed to multiple organ failure at SICU in CAMC October 27, 2021.

He is preceded in death by his father, Leo G. Ingraham and mother, Virginia A. Ingraham both of Charleston, WV., wife, Cheryl V. Ingraham of Tornado, WV.

He leaves behind his sister, Brenda K. Craig of Tampa Florida, sister, Sandra G. Knight of Dunbar, WV., and his daughter, Kaitlyn V. Winegardner of Dublin, Ohio.

His proudest moment was to walk his daughter Kaitlyn down the aisle on 10/10/20 in Ohio.

He will be lovingly missed.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Mountain Mission, 1620 7th Ave., Charleston, WV 25387.

