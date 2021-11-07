David Lee Ingraham Nov 7, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Another wonderful soul has been lost.DAVID LEE INGRAHAM succumbed to multiple organ failure at SICU in CAMC October 27, 2021.He is preceded in death by his father, Leo G. Ingraham and mother, Virginia A. Ingraham both of Charleston, WV., wife, Cheryl V. Ingraham of Tornado, WV.He leaves behind his sister, Brenda K. Craig of Tampa Florida, sister, Sandra G. Knight of Dunbar, WV., and his daughter, Kaitlyn V. Winegardner of Dublin, Ohio.His proudest moment was to walk his daughter Kaitlyn down the aisle on 10/10/20 in Ohio.He will be lovingly missed.In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Mountain Mission, 1620 7th Ave., Charleston, WV 25387. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Leo G. Ingraham David Lee Ingraham Charleston Kaitlyn V. Winegardner Ohio Wv. Cheryl V. Ingraham Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Robert Leon Burgess Donal "Don" Jeffrey Greene Lana May Giles T. Jean Stanley Pegram Blank Kathleen Riffle Sowards Donna Jean Vermillion Blank Billie Don Fore John Patrick Conlon Blank Curtiss Wayne “CW” Hairston Blank Mary Louise McDaniel Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 7, 2021 Daily Mail WV Putnam trailblazers find 'home' Hurricane Trail Racing ends season with Haunted Half Race Auto dealers partner with WVU Medicine to support new children's hospital Fundraising effort gets a big 'Yes' How to heal your heart after a pregnancy or infant loss