DAVID LEE MITCHELL, 64, of Justice, WV, departed this life on Sunday, July 18, 2021, from his residence, after a courageous battle with cancer. To honor David's wishes, his remains will be cremated, and there will be no services. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, WV.

