DAVID LEE MOORE SR., 75, of Elkview died on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. He is now reunited with his sweetie, darling Clematean Moore who preceded him in death on May 25, 2022.

David graduated East Bank High School in 1965, as an outstanding All-State, MLB football player. In the year of 1964-65, he led his team to an UNDEFEATED AAA HS Championship victory. He was dedicated to Corey Brothers Produce for 50+ years, as a top-of-the-line sales representative. He has an abundance of knowledge not only for fruits and vegetables, but also would've given Ken Jennings a run for his money on Jeopardy. He was that intelligent! He spent his free time expressing his love by helping grandkids with homework or being a short order cook for his family. Biological or not, you were always welcomed here. Unlike most, he was accepting, selfless, and incredibly tolerant. Our hearts are mourning because the Man, the Myth, Our Legend has left the building, but he will forever be remembered.

