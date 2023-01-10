DAVID LEE MOORE SR., 75, of Elkview died on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. He is now reunited with his sweetie, darling Clematean Moore who preceded him in death on May 25, 2022.
David graduated East Bank High School in 1965, as an outstanding All-State, MLB football player. In the year of 1964-65, he led his team to an UNDEFEATED AAA HS Championship victory. He was dedicated to Corey Brothers Produce for 50+ years, as a top-of-the-line sales representative. He has an abundance of knowledge not only for fruits and vegetables, but also would've given Ken Jennings a run for his money on Jeopardy. He was that intelligent! He spent his free time expressing his love by helping grandkids with homework or being a short order cook for his family. Biological or not, you were always welcomed here. Unlike most, he was accepting, selfless, and incredibly tolerant. Our hearts are mourning because the Man, the Myth, Our Legend has left the building, but he will forever be remembered.
David was preceded in death by his parents Tom and Jenny Moore; son, Michael Todd; brothers, Larry, Jim, and Mike Moore; sister-in-law, Betty; and grandson, Hunter. He is survived by his brothers, Tony Moore (Sherry) and Roger Moore; his children, David L. Moore II (Melissa), Becky King (John), George Chapman Jr., Joel Chapman, and Beth Chapman. He was a PROUD grandpa to Olivia, Abigail, Kailee, Candace, Jesse, Chelsie, Emma, Trey, Nathan, John, Caleb, Brent, Ian, Isaiah, and Bella. As well as his great grandchildren Mackynzie, Jossalyn, Cara, Brady, Kyleigh, Kaiven, Makeita, and Kylie. He had lots of special nieces and nephews, including his road trip partner, Amanda (Moore) Signorelli.
The service will be conducted at Hafer Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 1 p.m., with Pastor Charles Bias, officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park in Big Chimney.
Visitation from 11 a.m., - 1 p.m., on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at the funeral home.