DAVID LEE "MOOSE" STEPHENSON, a child of God, has finished his long journey with congestive heart failure. He lived in Charleston, WV for many years. He died at the Hubbard Hospice House on December 12, 2021. He was born on January 28, 1931 in Charleston, to parents Noah Lawrence Stephenson and Elizabeth Fowler Stephenson, who preceded him in death.
He was a graduate of Logan High School and enlisted in the Navy in 1952 during the Korean Conflict. David was a gunner on the destroyer Dortch during Korea and afterwards, saw the world from a ship's deck. After serving his country for four years, he returned home and joined the WV State Police. After retiring in 1977 as a corporal he was Chief of Police in Montgomery, WV and Hurricane for a short time. He left police work and drove big trucks for several companies. He had a life-long love affair with the big rigs. When Putnam General Hospital opened in 1983, he became a security guard, but then returned to Montgomery again as Chief of Police. He retired from there in 1997 and immediately starting driving commercially again into his early 70's.
He once said that he was born too late because he should have been a cowboy. He indulged this interest by joining the Kanawha Valley Regulators to shoot cowboy action activities in Putnam County. He was a cowboy well into his 80's, often showing up for work parties. The family has been told on multiple occasions that "Moose" was a legend in the WV State Police. That tickled him and he used the moniker WV Legend in the Regulators.
David had seven siblings, two of whom, Jean and Jim, preceded him in death as children. His brother Robert was killed in Vietnam in 1967. His oldest sister Carol died in 2019. His first wife, Betty, the mother of his children, died in 2002. His sister Karen's partner, Richard Wolfe, died in 2020.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years, Ruth Zika of Charleston, and two daughters, Sue Painter (Ed) of Hurricane, Brenda Kahn (Kahn) of Florida, Wanda Marks (special "daughter") of Hurricane, WV. He also is survived by siblings Karen and Elizabeth Stephenson (Sidney Dent, partner) of Hurricane, WV and Richard (Chris) of Northville, MI. 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. David loved his family dearly and enjoyed spending time with them at every opportunity. Watching John Wayne westerns was a favorite pastime along with going to Blue Grass shows with family and friends
A Celebration of David's life will be held on Thursday, December 16th, 2021 at Snodgrass Funeral Home in South Charleston at 1 p.m., Reverends Jessica Linhart and Bonnie Hissom of Hissom Tabernacle will officiate with the assistance of Larry Board. Visitation will be one hour before the service, which will be livestreamed. The family respectfully requires that masks be worn. Entombment will be at the Donnel Kinnard Veteran's Cemetery in Institute behind the State Police Academy, which is fitting. A military service will be held at the graveside with David Kehl playing Taps.
The family wants to thank the Hospice Care staff for their exemplary care of David and his loved ones. You are special people with the hospice heart.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to David's beloved church, the Hissom Tabernacle, 1301 Pennsylvania Avenue, Charleston, WV 25302.
Memories of David "Moose" Stephenson may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com, the same address for the livestreamed service. Select the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston, is handling the arrangements.