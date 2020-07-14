DAVID LEE NEARHOOF, 69, of Charleston, passed away, July 11, 2020.
He was born February 20, 1951, in Tyrone, Pennsylvania to the late Rodney and Eustatia Stringer Nearhoof.
David was a WVU graduate with computer science degree, and worked for the Governor's Office of Technology for 32 years, he was a part time teacher for blind children.
He was a member of the Salvation Army Citadel Church, on Bigley Ave. in Charleston, and a member of the Capitol Lions Club.
He loved teaching and his job and to create laughter and at one time had a gospel band. David was a loving, gentle, husband, father and a friend to everyone.
David is survived by his loving family, wife of 35 years, Sharon Harless Gray Nearhoof, son, David Andrew Nearhoof, brother, Dennis Lee Nearhoof, nieces, Ginger Davis, Carmella Martin, Theenia Sue Harless.
A celebration of David's life will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 13, at the Salvation Army Citadel Church, 301 Mary St, Charleston, WV. 25302, with Lieutenant Rebecca Lind and Major Brooks Gillam officiating, burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, WV.
A walk through visitation will be held 1 hour before the service at the church. Masks must be worn and social distancing is expected.
Online condolences may be left at elkfuneralhome.com
Elk Funeral Home, Charleston, WV is honored to serve the Nearhoof Family.