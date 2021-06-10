DAVID LEE NELSON, 70, of Logan, WV, departed this life Monday, June 6, 2021, from CAMC Memorial Hospital is Charleston, WV. To honor David's wishes, his remains have been cremated. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, WV.
