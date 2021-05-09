DAVID LEE OLSON, 83, of Mauldin, SC, formerly of Charleston, WV and Forest Park, OH, passed away on April 29.
He was preceded in death by wife Rosenia (n e Buckley), parents Merrill & Ethel, and brothers Robert & Jackie.
He is survived by daughter, Pam (Richard) Driggers of Mauldin, and sons Jim (Vicki) Olson of Batavia, OH, and Glen (Paige) Olson of Loveland, OH, He had six grandchildren: Emma & Sarah, Haley, Katie & David, and Jordon, and two great grandchildren.
Dave graduated from Charleston HS & served in the US Army as a field artilleryman. He spent many years as a truck driver primarily for McLean Trucking. He ended his working career with Princeton City School District. Dave enjoyed grilling, working in his yard, visiting with family & friends, and pet-sitting his animal friends, Sandy & Oliver.
A memorial service will be held Friday, June 11, at 3 p.m., at Cremation Society of South Carolina. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Dementia Society of America in memory of David & Rosenia Olson. Condolences may be listed for the family at www.cremationsocietyofsc.com.