David Lee Olson
DAVID LEE OLSON, 83, of Mauldin, SC, formerly of Charleston, WV and Forest Park, OH, passed away on April 29.

He was preceded in death by wife Rosenia (n e Buckley), parents Merrill & Ethel, and brothers Robert & Jackie.

He is survived by daughter, Pam (Richard) Driggers of Mauldin, and sons Jim (Vicki) Olson of Batavia, OH, and Glen (Paige) Olson of Loveland, OH, He had six grandchildren: Emma & Sarah, Haley, Katie & David, and Jordon, and two great grandchildren.

Dave graduated from Charleston HS & served in the US Army as a field artilleryman. He spent many years as a truck driver primarily for McLean Trucking. He ended his working career with Princeton City School District. Dave enjoyed grilling, working in his yard, visiting with family & friends, and pet-sitting his animal friends, Sandy & Oliver.

A memorial service will be held Friday, June 11, at 3 p.m., at Cremation Society of South Carolina. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Dementia Society of America in memory of David & Rosenia Olson. Condolences may be listed for the family at www.cremationsocietyofsc.com.

