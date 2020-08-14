Essential reporting in volatile times.

DAVID LEE WHITT, 67, of Point Pleasant, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m. Friday, August 14, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Social distancing will be observed and face masks are required.