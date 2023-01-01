David Leland McMasters Jan 1, 2023 47 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DAVID LELAND McMASTERS, 60, of South Charleston, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.He was born on November 20, 1962, in Glen Dale, to the late Francis Leland and Frances Lucille McMasters.David worked at Wal-Mart in Nitro for 18 years and afterwards at Ollie's in Dunbar. He was loved and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sisters, Evelyn Massey and Joyce Townsend.David is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Ella McMasters; brothers, Kenny McMasters and wife Tammy of Kenna, Russell Shreeves of Poca; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m., on Tuesday, January 3, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, with Rev. Shelby McNealy officiating.A private burial will be in Fox Hill Cemetery, South Charleston.Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.www.kellerfuneralhome.net Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags David Leland Mcmasters Keller Dunbar Christianity Funeral Home Memorial Service Tammy Charleston Recommended for you Local Spotlight Charles Dudley Stanley "Dale" Eggleton Marietta Carol Angel Ernest Oren Cochran Robert Lee "Bob" Samson Jr. Robert Maddox Larry Eugene Rhodes Glen Dale Morton Robert Eugene Maddox Wayne P. Powell Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: January 1, 2023 Daily Mail WV Big Brothers Big Sisters take part in bicycle giveaway Bringing 'Bigs' and 'Littles' together Homeless for the holidays: Abuse, neglect send children and teens to temporary shelters for Christmas. Letters from teens From St. Nicholas to Sinterklaas: demythologizing Santa