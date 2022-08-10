David Leon Akers Aug 10, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DAVID LEON AKERS, 92, of Ripley, went to his heavenly home, Sunday, August 7, 2022.He is preceded in death by his parents, William & Lala Akers and sisters, Lillian Bishop, Clara Bell Bailey, and Jeanie Calvert.David was a loving husband, brother, uncle, and friend. He served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He enjoyed hunting, traveling, and being outdoors.He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Mary Akers; brother, Trevor Akers, and a few niece and nephews.A graveside service will begin at 1 p.m., Friday, August 12, 2022 at Buckner-Young Cemetery, Mill Creek.Online condolences may be made at www.haferfuneralhome.net.Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags David Leon Akers Military William Mary Akers Trevor Akers Graveside Condolence Lala Akers Recommended for you Local Spotlight Doris Leah Bailey Dorothy Jean Sowards Blank Arlene Frances Neal C. H. “Sonny” McGill Amanda Gwen Dustin McClanahan Blank Barbara Ann Huffman Blank Joshua Jennings Grant Blank Barbara Ann Huffman Blank Nick Arvon Sandra "Sandy" Suzette Mayfield Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: August 10, 2022 Daily Mail WV Charleston Ballet dancers, instructors limbering up for 67th performance season Kim Pauley's Charleston Ballet footprint West Virginia’s energy industry could play critical role in ‘hydrogen economy,’ says GO-WV director Natural gas is key to WVU engineer’s vision for clean hydrogen energy Kathleen M. Jacobs: 'How it's done is how you do it'