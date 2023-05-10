David Luke "DL" Miller Jr. May 10, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DAVID LUKE "DL" MILLER JR., 39, of Ashford, WV, passed away on May 7, 2023. Pryor Funeral Home in East Bank is in charge of cremation arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roads And Traffic Motor Vehicles Recommended for you Local Spotlight James Roland Arlen Savilla Douglas Mark Cook Joseph Franklin Shaffer Jimmy Staats Ranson Bernard Elton Dolin Raymond Harry Browning Edwin Allen “Ed” Trudgen Rodney Lee Holt Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV Marmet native promotes outreach ministry through MMA matches Cross Lanes native publishing a 'mountaineer mystery' this spring It takes a village to put on a ramp feed Carter Taylor Seaton knows the secret to success Blenko Glass water bottles commemorate St. Albans history