DAVID M. CLINE, 89, of Point Pleasant, died February 15 at home. David was a Korean War army veteran. He was proceeded in death by his parents Jess & Molly Cline of Charleston. He is survived by his son Gordon David Cline of Point Pleasant & daughters Janean (Nicky) Haynes & Emily Cline, both of Rock Hill, SC. Crow-Hussell Funeral Home of Point Pleasant assisted the family with arrangements.
