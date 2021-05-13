Thank you for Reading.

DAVID M. CLINE, 89, of Point Pleasant, died February 15 at home. David was a Korean War army veteran. He was proceeded in death by his parents Jess & Molly Cline of Charleston. He is survived by his son Gordon David Cline of Point Pleasant & daughters Janean (Nicky) Haynes & Emily Cline, both of Rock Hill, SC. Crow-Hussell Funeral Home of Point Pleasant assisted the family with arrangements.

