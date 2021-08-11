DAVID "MACK" KENNEDY 78, passed peacefully into eternity on August 6, 2021. He was a resident of Concord, NC at the time of his passing.
He was born in Clendenin, WV to Gordon (Toots) Kennedy and Cleo Boatwright Kennedy. He was the second of six children. He was preceded in death by his parents, older sister (Barbara Brown) and younger brother (Joseph Kennedy). He graduated from Clendenin High School and West Virginia Institute of Technology (1964). He spent most of his adult life working for IBM. Many of those years were in Greencastle, IN.
He is survived by his wife Kay Rucker Kennedy and daughters Kathryn Kennedy (Jack Rutherford) and Stephanie Kennedy Stanford (Phil Stanford), along with grandsons David Michael Stanford (Elise Gilbert Stanford), Haydn Patrick McGriff and Caleb Matthew Stanford. His surviving siblings are Greg Kennedy (Pat), Becky Rucker (Homer), and Debbie Abel (Rick).
There will be no services as Mack has chosen the University of North Carolina Medical Body Donation Program to handle his remains.
If you would like to commemorate Dave's life, you may do so by donating to the Concord Church of the Nazarene, 2520 NC-49, Concord, NC. 28025. 704-782-9832
Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord is serving the Kennedy family.
