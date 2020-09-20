DAVID MARK LENTZ, 74, of Bomont, WV went home to be with the Lord Monday September 14, 2020 at Cookeville Medical Center, Cookeville, TN after a sudden illness.
He was the son of the late Robert Joseph Lentz and Mary Bell Craven Lentz. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Stephen and Joe Lentz.
He was a member of New Beginnings Church in St. Albans, WV. He was also an Air Force Veteran. David was a Long distance truck driver for BCJ Trucking Co. Inc.
He is survived by: wife, Wanda Hanson Lentz; step children who were the love of his life, Tomi Sue Tomlin (Steve), and her daughter, Drew Hollinshead (Michael); great grandson, Jaedyn Cole Hill; sister in law, Sandra Hanson Holdsworth; sisters, Carolyn June Scott (Paul), Clara Willis and Mary Nichols; extended family, Summer and Tye Carter, and Angela and Kevin Hunt.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Monday, September 21, at King Mullins Cemetery Bomont, WV. According to the Governors rule masks and social distancing is required. Matics Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneralhome.com.