David Michael “Frost Williams

DAVID MICHAEL WILLIAMS, aka "Frosty", 71, of Tesla, WV, passed away at United Hospital Center in Clarksburg, WV, on May 3rd, 2021 after a lengthy, valiant battle with multiple conditions.
Dave was known for many things, among them a kind heart, a playful spirit, a wicked wit, a contagious laugh, a prodigious work ethic, and a voracious appetite.
Dave was born in Richwood, WV on December 22nd, 1949 to the late Harry and Emma "Madge" Williams. He attended and graduated from Cowen High School in 1967. In 1969, he met his future wife of 50 years. Linda Wilson and they wed in 1970. Dave worked 50+ years locally, initially as a salesman at Braxton Motor, followed by a long stint as a plant operator for Oneida Coal, and lastly, as a salesman for Flatwoods Lawn and Garden (John Deere Man).
He was a former Superintendent, a trustee, a choir member and former Sunday School teacher at Stump Chapel Baptist Church, in Tesla, WV. He also sang with the Tesla Quartet for many years.
Dave is predeceased by his aforementioned parents and his brother, Gary Williams.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Williams; his sisters, Nancy Bragg, of Cowen, WV and Susan Given (and Dwight), of Milton, WV; his two children, Travis (and Nicole) Williams, of Plain City, OH and Stos (and Sonya) Hall, of Indian Land, SC; his four grandchildren, Erin Burns-Keffer (and Dave) of Washington, DC, Lauren Hall-Thedinga (and Jack) of Monroe, NC, Andy Burns (and Taylor) of Ceredo, WV, and Tyler Hall of Orlando, FL.; and his three great-grandchildren, Phoenix, Fallon, and Margot.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Friday, May 7, 2021 at Stump Chapel Church, Tesla, WV with Rev. Marvin Given officiating. Burial will follow at Braxton Memorial Cemetery, Airport Rd. Sutton. Friends may call 12 pm to 2 pm at the church.
Family suggest donations in Daves honor be made to: American Diabetes Association, P O Box 2680 North Canton, OH 44720.
Online condolences may be sent to: greene-robertsonfuneralhome.com