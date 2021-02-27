DAVID MICHAEL HUBBARD, 66 of Elkview departed this life on February 24, 2021 at the Hubbard Hospice House after a long illness.
He was proceeded in death by his son, Jeffrey Hubbard, Parents Ruby Hubbard and Dean Hubbard and sister Kathy Clay.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Dianne Hubbard of Elkview, daughter Joyce (Zack)
Pauley of Alum Creek, grandchildren Makayla Pauley and Gabe Pauley of Alum Creek, Brother Rodney (Becky) Hubbard of Virginia, nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.
David was a 1973 graduate of Walton High School in Roane County WV. After graduation he served in the United States Air Force for 4 years. He was retired from the United States Post Office. He was a member of the Brothers of the Wheel MC for 35 years where he formed many friendships. He enjoyed spending time with his family, riding his motorcycle cross country and visiting his friends in Canada.
He will be buried at the Hubbard cemetery in Walton WV.