DAVID MORRISON McPHAIL, 78, of Elkview passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at CAMC General Hospital of Charleston.

He is preceded in the death by his parents, William & Anne McPhail; brothers, John & (Joyce), Robert & (Janet), William & (Peggy), Tucker & (Sue) McPhail; sister, Rita & (Roy) New; brother-in-law, Charles Humphrey, also preceded in death by first wife, Carol McPhail.

