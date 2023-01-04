DAVID MORRISON McPHAIL, 78, of Elkview passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at CAMC General Hospital of Charleston.
He is preceded in the death by his parents, William & Anne McPhail; brothers, John & (Joyce), Robert & (Janet), William & (Peggy), Tucker & (Sue) McPhail; sister, Rita & (Roy) New; brother-in-law, Charles Humphrey, also preceded in death by first wife, Carol McPhail.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years Brenda McPhail; son, David (Tina) McPhail II; granddaughter, Emily McPhail; step-daughter, Erin (Larry) White; grandson, Logan (Alexis) White; great granddaughter, Marcella White; brother, James (Barbara) McPhail; sister, Nancy Humphrey; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; Dean (Michael) Watts, Ann Cook; Joe Cline; and lifelong friend Herbie Burke.
David was born November 16, 1944 in Laing, WV to Scottish immigrants, William and Anne McPhail. He was a 1963 graduate of East Bank High School. He enjoyed his grandchildren and great grandchild as well as the family dogs. David's past times were fishing, watching wildlife from his back porch, as well as watching baseball from anywhere, and John Wayne movies.
A service will begin at 1pm, Friday, January 6, at Hafer Funeral Home. David will be laid to rest at Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.