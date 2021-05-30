DAVID MUIR ROSSMAN, 73 of Kanawha City, WV departed peacefully in the early hours of May 12th. Preceding him in death were his parents Dr. William and Amelia Rossman, wife of 42 years Caroline and brother James. He leaves behind his son, Richard and wife Laura of Newport Beach, CA; daughter, Carrie and husband Joe of Charleston; grandchildren Skyler, Autumn and RaeLynn; brother, Bill and his niece and nephew Debbie and Mark of South Florida.
A lifelong resident of Charleston, he always had a love for the outdoors and especially fishing and skeet shooting. He was an avid churchgoer and loyal to God and his family with which he loved spending time with. His spirit will live on in those he left behind and he is now reunited with family that departed before him.
In lieu of flowers, please consider sending memorial donations to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or a local animal shelter. A memorial service is being planned at St. Timothy Lutheran Church and the date will be announced later.