DAVID NEIL RANDOLPH, 69, of Cross Lanes, WV, passed away on August 5, 2020 at Thomas Memorial Hospital in Charleston.
Born November 23, 1950 in Pineville, WV, he was the son of Earl Donald Randolph and Ruth Ellen Young.
David was a 1969 graduate of Stonewall Jackson High school and a proud U.S. Navy veteran. He attended West Virginia State University and traveled the world during his time in the Navy and through his employment with H.P. Zachary. David was an avid fisherman and loved woodworking.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Randolph of Mullens, WV; his children, Matthew (Yulia) Randolph of FL, Amy Crowder and Sam Crowder; his siblings, Yvonne Naylor of Baton Rouge, LA, Benny (Cynthia) Randolph of Charleston, and several cousins.
The family would like to thank James Hatcher of Sissonville for his special care of David.
A Graveside service will be held at 11am on Friday August 14, 2020 at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery in Dunbar, WV, with Danny Burdette officiating.
Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com