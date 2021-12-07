David Nicholas "Davey" Green

DAVID NICHOLAS GREEN "DAVEY" of Uneeda went home to be with the Lord unexpectedly on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at the age of 30.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Seybert Harold Green.
He is survived by his loving wife, Brittany Ane Miller Green; his parents, David Harold and Marvelena "Cookie" Castle Green; maternal grandparents, James Allen and Carol Sue Castle; paternal grandmother, Patsy Holley Green; uncle, Allen (Beth) Castle; aunts, Lori (Jamie) Older and Lynn (Carlton) Ellis; cousins, Matthew (Jenn) Castle, Kristin Castle, Jenny Wilson, Grant Older and Luke Older; special friend-like a brother, Jimmy Hawker; and a host of extended family and friends.
Davey was born July 4, 1991. He graduated from Scott High School Class 2010. He was self-employed, loved the outdoors, he loved to hunt, fish, dig roots and spend time with his dad. Davey was a former volunteer Fire Fighter and Junior Fire Fighter of the year 2007 and 2008 winning the Amkys Inc. Star Award, August 2010. Davey was a much loved husband, son, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend with a quick smile and generous soul.
Service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 8 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV with Pastor Dan Gates officiating. Burial will follow in Gomez Cemetery, Uneeda, WV.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time. Due to Covid-19 please wear a mask when attending the visitation and the service.