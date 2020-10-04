David Paul Saunders

DAVID "COTTON" PAUL SAUNDERS Dave's trip up Victory Road began at 4:28am March 28, 2020 with his family at his side at the Mayo Clinic St. Mary's Campus in Rochester, MN.
Dave was born December 10, 1956 in Charleston, WV to Betty (Kilgore) Saunders and Alva "Cotton" Saunders. He was raised in Red House, WV graduating from Poca High School, Poca, WV. During his years of service and after he attended various educational programs including the University of Hawaii.
In June 1974 he entered the US Navy. He was a Vietnam Vet. When Saigon fell in 1975 he was assigned to a crew to evacuate the Embassy. He had various assignments during his career but memorable ones were ejecting from a plane when he and the 1st pilot got caught in shear winds in Jacksonville FL in the fall of 1975 and the incident on the Nimitz in May 1981 which left a life-long impact on him which included PTSD. Dave was assigned to the Fighter Squadron 41 - Black Aces - Naval Station, Norfolk, VA. He was an AMS First Class Petty Officer at the time of his discharge.
In his later years Dave was an Environmental Health & Safety Inspector retiring in June 2019 due to complications from hip replacement surgery.
Dave always tried to be active in community organizations. He was Past Commander of the American Legion Post 51, Kalaheo Kauai HI; Past Commander of the American Legion Post 15, Sioux Falls. He was also a member of the Sons of the Legion and American Legion Riders including past President for Post 15 Sioux Falls ALR.
Dave was a Mason and Shriner where he was known as "Cotton" after requesting permission from his family to honor his dad by taking on his dad's name as a clown. He was Past Master for Trinity 200 Sioux Falls; Past Big Clown El Riad Clown Unit; Past VP Hillbilly Unit; and the Legion of Honor at the Shrine. He also was a member of the Scottish Rite. He loved the Shrine Circus and the countdown always began in January by his ringing his bell and asking how many days until it was time for the circus at home.
Dave had the unique ability to be able to retain information, tell jokes & stories, and bring laughter to those around him. Young or old when he was "Cotton the clown" he could use that ability to put a smile of their faces. He loved to challenge others with trivia tidbits as well.
Survivors include the love of his life wife Jeanne; children Emilea Rubio, Omaha NE ; Carissa Ellen Saunders, Sioux Falls; Leilani (Robert) Taylor, Clay WV; Pete (Doria) Gantt, Winder GA; Adrienne Gantt (Scott Pettit), Windor GA. Step children Daniel (Anne Marie) Boeve, Seattle WA; Melissa (Jered) Hight, Sioux Falls; Sara (David) Blom, Sioux Falls. Grandchildren: Nasya Hight; Gabriel Hight; Anastasia Blom; Madeline Tucker; Amellia Tucker; Lillian Tucker, Brandon Gantt, Kylen "Chewy" Gantt, Rayanne Gantt, Eastley Gantt, Jacob Gantt, Joseph Gantt. Siblings: Wanda (Jack) Noffsinger, WV; Jeff Saunders; Brother-in-law Keith Stoakes, Rapid City SD; Sister-in-laws Kathy (Scott) Hanisch; Linda (Don) Melin; Patricia (Brad) Pagel.
He is preceded in death by his father Alva "Cotton" Saunders; mother Betty Kilgore Saunders; brother Mike Saunders; grandparents and other Aunts and Uncles.
Celebration of Life Service and Public Masonic Service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, October 12, the The El Riad Shrine Center, 510 S. Phillips Ave., Sioux Falls, SD. There will be a reception to follow. They will then follow at 1 p.m. Monday, October 12, by having a Memorial Ride with Motorcycles and Cars by the South Dakota State Veterans Cemetery which is under construction in Northern Sioux Falls, SD. David will be interred there in the Spring of 2021 when the cemetery opens for burials.