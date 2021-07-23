DAVID PORTER STARCHER, 64, of Looneyville, West Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at the Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home in Spencer, West Virginia. Visiting is one hour prior to the service on Saturday.
